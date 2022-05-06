Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

TTC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Toro stock opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Toro has a 12-month low of $79.30 and a 12-month high of $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,619,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,154,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

