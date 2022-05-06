Total Wealth Planning LLC Buys 5,629 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 498,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,201. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.59.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

