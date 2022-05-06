Total Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.0% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6,386.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

IGF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. 353,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,315. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

