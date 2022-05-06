Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,342 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $53,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after buying an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after acquiring an additional 263,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after acquiring an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $204.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.87. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

