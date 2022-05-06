Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 6th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and $25,205.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,993.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

