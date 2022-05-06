Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.31.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.34.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $578,209,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

