TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.07

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.07 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 3213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

Several research analysts have commented on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.08.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in TransUnion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

