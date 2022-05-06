TravelCenters of America Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for TravelCenters of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

TA stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The firm has a market cap of $596.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,377 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 43.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

