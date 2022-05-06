TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TA traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 124,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,316. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $548.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

