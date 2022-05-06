Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $31,320.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $90,984.00.

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.47.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at $6,496,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 186.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

