Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.32. 626,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,737. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.15 million and a P/E ratio of -40.22.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $78,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,875 shares of company stock worth $598,618. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

