Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Trean Insurance Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.00. 79,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

TIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Trean Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.