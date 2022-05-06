Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,210. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

