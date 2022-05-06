Tritax Big Box REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.68 (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 206.83 ($2.58) on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 188.50 ($2.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 288 ($3.60). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 239.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.96. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.44) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.19).

In related news, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($54,465.96).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

