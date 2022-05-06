Tritax EuroBox’s (EBOX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.69) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.31) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 145 ($1.81) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Shares of LON EBOX opened at GBX 95.73 ($1.20) on Thursday. Tritax EuroBox has a 52 week low of GBX 94.10 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 125 ($1.56). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company has a market cap of £404.68 million and a P/E ratio of 482.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%.

In other news, insider Robert Orr acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($61,761.40).

About Tritax EuroBox (Get Rating)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.