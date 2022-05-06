Truist Financial Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $21.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JELD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.82.

JELD stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 765.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

