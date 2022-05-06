Truist Financial Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $85.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.23% from the stock’s previous close.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of QTWO opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. Q2 has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Q2 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

