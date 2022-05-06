Truist Financial Lowers Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $280.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.44.

NYSE SYK opened at $241.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 211.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

