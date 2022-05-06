Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $281,480.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,314,760.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $339,440.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $363,200.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00.

Trupanion stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -83.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

