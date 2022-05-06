Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $61.14

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.14 and last traded at $61.21, with a volume of 2626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $2,236,447. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,768,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Aflac Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $324,072,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Trupanion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after acquiring an additional 102,630 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,450,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

