Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 200 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. 21,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.54.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

