Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Mimecast by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.63. 63,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Mimecast Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.