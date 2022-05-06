Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,634,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $205.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

