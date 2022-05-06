Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,008,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,151,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $147.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.