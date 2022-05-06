Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.04. 12,544,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,621,984. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $309.62 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

