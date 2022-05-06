Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,845 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

NKE stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.52 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

