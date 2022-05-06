Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 182 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RH by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,118,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in RH by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in RH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RH stock traded down $10.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a fifty-two week low of $304.72 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

