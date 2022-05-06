Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 43 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $115.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,330.11. 2,288,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,028. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,614.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,755.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

