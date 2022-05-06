Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $870.37. 857,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,067,956. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $947.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $987.88.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $910.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.