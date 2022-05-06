Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. 258,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,914,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59. The company has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.