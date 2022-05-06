TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30 to $0.36 EPS.
NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 751,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,815. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89.
TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.
About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.