TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30 to $0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 751,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,815. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

