TUI (LON:TUI) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 200 ($2.50) price target on the stock.

TUI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($1.94) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 208.75 ($2.61).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock opened at GBX 225.80 ($2.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,903.84. TUI has a 1-year low of GBX 166.70 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 455 ($5.68).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.