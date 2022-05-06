Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 314,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.98%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 23,153 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

