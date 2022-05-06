TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.34). 711,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,164,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.35).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.31.

Get TwentyFour Income alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Richard Burwood purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($26,733.29).

About TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.