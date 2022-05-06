Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $455.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $306.11.
TWLO traded down $11.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.25. 45,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $412.68.
In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.