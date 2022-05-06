Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWLO. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.11.

Shares of TWLO opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.78.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

