Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.23)-(0.20) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $912-922 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.03 million.
NYSE:TWLO opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $412.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.78.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,798 shares of company stock worth $2,905,199. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 570,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90,113 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
