Twin Tree Management LP Acquires 16,200 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.10% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.09. 12,538,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528,084. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.11. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.99 and a 52-week high of $118.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.