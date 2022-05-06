Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Twist Bioscience stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.68. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $283,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,992,000 after acquiring an additional 109,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 311.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.