Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TWTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.83.

TWTR traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.87. 216,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,226,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

