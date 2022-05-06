Typhoon Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $627.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $193,739.97 and approximately $627.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00243271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00217587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00474356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039712 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,149.51 or 1.97572524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

