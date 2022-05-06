Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $41.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.57.

UBER traded down $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 659,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,188,950. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 231,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 74,323 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 281,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

