UBS Group Reiterates €21.40 Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €21.40 ($22.53) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.80 ($31.37) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €27.50 ($28.95) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.77 ($26.07).

Shares of FRA:FNTN traded down €0.08 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching €26.36 ($27.75). 732,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($34.65). The company has a 50 day moving average of €24.57 and a 200-day moving average of €23.80.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

