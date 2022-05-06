Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) rose 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 10,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 315,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

UDMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Get Udemy alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88.

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Udemy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Udemy by 277.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth about $227,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,793,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.