Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Clarivate accounts for 1.5% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,157,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 450,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,724. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

