Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,192 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Uber Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,556.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,313 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,113 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,717 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,188,950. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

