UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

UGI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. UGI has a payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UGI to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $37.69. 1,578,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,685. UGI has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in UGI by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,220 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of UGI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in UGI by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 57,599 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in UGI by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About UGI (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.