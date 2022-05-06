UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,032 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 133.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $759,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,987 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,160,324,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 263.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,337 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $195,043,000 after buying an additional 2,687,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $109,091,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

NASDAQ PATH traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $17.23. 171,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,240,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.47. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

