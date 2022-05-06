UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 298.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.70.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $239.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $182.66 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $217.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

