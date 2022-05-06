UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,655,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 930,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,374,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

